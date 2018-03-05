Life / Food

Chicken wrapped in bacon makes for the ultimate dinner





Louisa Clements / LivingLou.com

Bacon keeps the chicken breasts moist and adds a marvelous flavour to this entrée.

Wrap chicken in bacon and toss in a few mushrooms for the ultimate dinner this week.

Prep: 10 minutes

Cook: 40 minutes

Serves 6

Ingredients:

2 Tbsp olive oil

6 chicken breasts

6 strips of bacon, cut in half

8 oz small white button mushrooms

2 cloves garlic, minced

1/2 cup white wine

2 tsp lemon juice

2 tsp dried thyme

pepper for seasoning

Instructions

Preheat oven to 375F. Add olive oil to a large casserole dish. Arrange chicken breasts on oil.

Place two pieces of the halved bacon diagonally across each chicken breast. Add mushrooms, garlic, white wine and lemon juice. Sprinkle all over with thyme and season with pepper.

Roast in the oven for 30 minutes or until chicken reaches 165F.

For more easy chicken recipes, visit livinglou.com/chicken.

