As winter cold rages on, baked pasta makes for perfect cheesy comfort food

This pasta dish from Louisa Clements combines Italian sausage and bell peppers for a delicious dinner option.

Pasta always makes for great comfort food.

Louisa Clements / LivingLou.com

Italian sausage and pepper baked pasta is the perfect cheesy comfort food for the winter. 

Prep: 5 minutes

Cook: 30 minutes

Serves: 4-6 servings

Ingredients:

454g pkg. rigatoni pasta

1 tsp olive oil

2 hot Italian sausage links, thinly sliced

2 bell peppers, sliced

1/2 tsp hot chili flakes

2 3/4 cup or 680-ml can marinara sauce

2 cups shredded mozzarella cheese

1/4 cup thinly sliced basil

Instructions

Preheat oven to 350F. Cook pasta 1-2 minutes less than indicated, drain and set aside.

Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add olive oil, cook sausage for 5 minutes, flipping halfway through, remove from pan and set aside. Add bell peppers, cook another 5 minutes. Add sausage, sauce and chill flakes back to pan. Toss cooked pasta with sauce, dump into 9x13" oven-proof baking dish. Sprinkle with cheese and bake for 20 minutes.

Remove from oven and sprinkle with fresh basil, serve.

For more delicious pasta recipes visit livinglou.com/pasta

