As winter cold rages on, baked pasta makes for perfect cheesy comfort food
This pasta dish from Louisa Clements combines Italian sausage and bell peppers for a delicious dinner option.
Italian sausage and pepper baked pasta is the perfect cheesy comfort food for the winter.
Prep: 5 minutes
Cook: 30 minutes
Serves: 4-6 servings
Ingredients:
454g pkg. rigatoni pasta
1 tsp olive oil
2 hot Italian sausage links, thinly sliced
2 bell peppers, sliced
1/2 tsp hot chili flakes
2 3/4 cup or 680-ml can marinara sauce
2 cups shredded mozzarella cheese
1/4 cup thinly sliced basil
Instructions
Preheat oven to 350F. Cook pasta 1-2 minutes less than indicated, drain and set aside.
Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add olive oil, cook sausage for 5 minutes, flipping halfway through, remove from pan and set aside. Add bell peppers, cook another 5 minutes. Add sausage, sauce and chill flakes back to pan. Toss cooked pasta with sauce, dump into 9x13" oven-proof baking dish. Sprinkle with cheese and bake for 20 minutes.
Remove from oven and sprinkle with fresh basil, serve.
