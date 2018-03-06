Rose Reisman: For fresh bread, the freezer is your best friend

The Hack: You can have fresh bread whenever you like by freezing it the right way. Tossing your leftover loaf in the freezer whole won’t do you any good — you’ll have to thaw the entire thing to be able to slice it. Don’t just slice and freeze either — the bread will stick together in a frozen lump.



The best way to freeze bread for maximum freshness in the future is to slice the loaf within the first 24 hours, place slices in one layer on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper, and put in the freezer until frozen solid. Ensure the slices don’t touch to prevent freezing together. When the bread is frozen, swap the bread from the baking sheet to freezer bags and place back in the freezer. You’ve got easy slices to grab for toasting or defrosting.