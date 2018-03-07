A fresh spin on Caesar salad with Brussels sprouts, sardines
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
For all the grief the Caesar salad gets in the culinary world, I proudly admit to adoring the classic
Today's recipe for Brussels Sprouts Caesar with Sardine Croutons is a pivot on the standard version. The dressing is my quick weeknight version, using a tiny bit of mayo for creaminess instead of raw egg. Instead of romaine, I use shaved raw Brussels sprouts, which significantly boost the protein over other lettuces and greens. And, the bright lemony dressing completely covers any lingering cruciferous notes from the raw Brussels that may bother some palates.
I leave off the bread croutons, a move originated in
If the sardines scare you, I'd like to encourage you to give them a try, in this recipe or in another. A can of sardines will only set you back a buck or two, and are handy to have in the pantry. If you are a canned sardine newbie, I'd suggest looking for the words "boneless and skinless" on the label. The bones are actually barely detectable, and the skin is tasteless, but the skin is hard to remove, and its silvery
When you open the can, gently remove the sardines (don't worry if they break a little; they are delicate.). Blot them in a paper towel to remove excess oil - and fishy
BRUSSELS SPROUTS CAESAR WITH SARDINE CROUTONS
Servings: 6
Start to finish: 20 minutes
1 pound Brussels sprouts, sliced or shredded (about 4 cups total)
1 small can (3.75 ounces) skinless, boneless sardines, drained and blotted dry with a paper towel
1 tablespoon flour
Olive oil in a mister
Dressing:
1 tablespoon mayonnaise
1 teaspoon Dijon mustard
3 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
1 teaspoon extra virgin olive oil
1 tablespoon grated Parmesan cheese
1/2 teaspoon finely minced fresh garlic
1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
1 ounce of Parmesan cheese (for shards)
Extra lemon and black pepper for serving, optional
Place shredded Brussels sprouts in a large salad bowl and set aside. Heat a small nonstick saute pan over medium-high heat. Gently dredge the sardines in the flour, lightly coating the sardines with the flour on both sides. (You may skip this step entirely, and just saute the patted sardines. Spray the pan with a light coating of olive oil and cook the sardines until lightly crusty and golden, about 3 minutes per side. Remove from heat and set aside.
Meanwhile, make the dressing: whisk all the dressing ingredients together in a small bowl. Spoon the dressing onto the shredded sprouts and toss to coat well. Top with sardines (serve whole or cut into cubes), a few shards of parmesan cheese and additional black pepper and serve with extra lemon wedges, if desired.
___
Nutrition information per serving: 122 calories; 56 calories from fat; 6 g fat (2 g saturated; 0 g trans fats); 31 mg cholesterol; 166 mg sodium; 9 g carbohydrate; 3 g fiber; 2 g sugar; 9 g protein.
___
Food Network star Melissa d'Arabian is an expert on healthy eating on a budget. She is the author of the cookbook, "Supermarket Healthy."
___
Online: http://www.melissadarabian.net
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
'Peak' Vancouver? Eviction sparks shaming of Vancouver eatery whose owner soon to be without a home too
-
'It’s inhumane what happened:' Halifax woman speaks out on her cat's alleged vicious attack
-
'Her soul has been crushed:' Community looks to help Sackville woman who survived tragic fire
-
-
Gail Vaz-Oxlade: Analyzing your spending will help you create a realistic budget
If you want to be able to cope with life’s little surprises you have to first know exactly where your money is going.
-
Gail Vaz-Oxlade: Hiding your head in the sand is no way to get on top of debt
Take stock of your debts and devise a plan to pay them off while saving as much on interest as you can.