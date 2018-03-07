Feta pairs with creamy avocado to make the perfect healthy (and tasty) dip
Who needs store-bought dip when you can make this delicious treat at home in 10 minutes?
The tang of the feta pairs so well with the creamy avocado — a perfect healthy dip.
Prep: 10 minutes
Serves: 4
Ingredients:
2 ripe avocados
3/4 cup diced or crumbled feta
1/4 cup chopped onion
2 cloves garlic
1/4 cup chopped fresh cilantro
1 jalapeno, seeded and cut into 1 inch pieces
2 1/2 Tbsp lemon juice
2 Tbsp olive oil
Instructions
In a food processor, pulse avocado, feta, onion, garlic, cilantro and jalapeno.
Scrape down the sides of the bowl, add lemon and olive oil. Pulse again until smooth. Season with salt to taste.
For more easy and flavourful recipes, visit livinglou.com and follow along on Instagram @LivingLou.
Did you make this meal? Show us on Instagram and Twitter by tagging it #metrocookswithlou.
