Bring colour to your dinner table with carrot salad
Want to switch up the regular salad? Try Louisa Clements' carrot salad recipe.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Add some colour to your table this weekend with a bright carrot salad.
Prep: 15 minutes
Serves: 4-6
Ingredients:
For Salad
5 large carrots, peeled and grated
4 Persian cucumbers, sliced
1 green onion, sliced
For Dressing
1/3 cup olive oil
1 Tbsp white wine vinegar
3 Tbsp lemon juice
1 clove garlic, grated
salt and pepper to taste
Directions
In a large bowl, toss together vegetables for the salad.
In a small bowl, whisk together the dressing ingredients. Pour dressing over salad and toss to coat.
For more fresh salad recipes, visit livinglou.com/salads
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Winter storm watch issued for parts of Nova Scotia with snow, high winds in forecast
-
Parents react to Halifax school board decision to keep schools open
-
This woman's immigration application took so long she died while waiting
-
Vicky Mochama: Celina Caesar-Chavannes was right. Bernier does need to check his privilege.
-
Gail Vaz-Oxlade: Analyzing your spending will help you create a realistic budget
If you want to be able to cope with life’s little surprises you have to first know exactly where your money is going.
-
Gail Vaz-Oxlade: Hiding your head in the sand is no way to get on top of debt
Take stock of your debts and devise a plan to pay them off while saving as much on interest as you can.