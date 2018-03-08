Life / Food

Bring colour to your dinner table with carrot salad

Want to switch up the regular salad? Try Louisa Clements' carrot salad recipe.

Add some colour to your table this weekend with a bright carrot salad.

Louisa Clements / LivingLou.com

Add some colour to your table this weekend with a bright carrot salad.

Add some colour to your table this weekend with a bright carrot salad.

Prep: 15 minutes

Serves: 4-6

Ingredients:

For Salad

5 large carrots, peeled and grated

4 Persian cucumbers, sliced

1 green onion, sliced

For Dressing

1/3 cup olive oil

1 Tbsp white wine vinegar

3 Tbsp lemon juice

1 clove garlic, grated

salt and pepper to taste

Directions

In a large bowl, toss together vegetables for the salad.

In a small bowl, whisk together the dressing ingredients. Pour dressing over salad and toss to coat.

For more fresh salad recipes, visit livinglou.com/salads

Related

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular

My Money, My Choices

More Gail Vaz-Oxlade...