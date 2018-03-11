Life / Food

Kimchi brings delightful flair to a staple comfort food — grilled cheese

This Louisa Clements recipe makes for the perfect, sweet, spicy and savoury sandwich.

Add kimchi, honey and cheese together for the perfect, sweet, spicy and savoury sandwich.

Prep: 15 minutes

Cook: 20 minutes

Makes: 12 mini grilled cheeses

Ingredients:

24 thinly sliced pieces of French baguette

1/2 cup honey

3/4 cup grated cheddar and mozzarella (combined)

3/4 cup chopped kimchi

6 Tbsp butter

Instructions

Brush one side of each piece of baguette with honey, evenly sprinkle half the grated cheese on honey-brushed sides of the bread. Add kimchi on top of cheese and sprinkle kimchi with remaining cheese. Top with the remaining honey-brushed slices of bread (honey side needs to be facing the cheese).

Heat non-stick medium pan over medium heat. Melt 2 tbsp of butter, add sandwiches (about four at a time), and cook on stovetop for 3-5 minutes. Turn the heat down to avoid burning. Flip and cook until golden brown on the other side, another 3-5 minutes.

Repeat with remaining sandwiches and butter.

