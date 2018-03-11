Kimchi brings delightful flair to a staple comfort food — grilled cheese
This Louisa Clements recipe makes for the perfect, sweet, spicy and savoury sandwich.
A
A
Add kimchi, honey and cheese together for the perfect, sweet, spicy and savoury sandwich.
Prep: 15 minutes
Cook: 20 minutes
Makes: 12 mini grilled cheeses
Ingredients:
24 thinly sliced pieces of French baguette
1/2 cup honey
3/4 cup grated cheddar and mozzarella (combined)
3/4 cup chopped kimchi
6 Tbsp butter
Instructions
Brush one side of each piece of baguette with honey, evenly sprinkle half the grated cheese on honey-brushed sides of the bread. Add kimchi on top of cheese and sprinkle kimchi with remaining cheese. Top with the remaining honey-brushed slices of bread (honey side needs to be facing the cheese).
Heat non-stick medium pan over medium heat. Melt 2 tbsp of butter, add sandwiches (about four at a time), and cook on stovetop for 3-5 minutes. Turn the heat down to avoid burning. Flip and cook until golden brown on the other side, another 3-5 minutes.
Repeat with remaining sandwiches and butter.
For more easy and flavourful recipes, visit livinglou.com and follow along on Instagram @LivingLou.
Did you make this meal? Show us on Instagram and Twitter by tagging it #metrocookswithlou.
Gail Vaz-Oxlade: Analyzing your spending will help you create a realistic budget
