Elevate your chicken wings with a homemade teriyaki sauce
Your favourite chicken wings may just become of the teriyaki variety after you try this Louisa Clements recipe.
Make your favourite wings in the oven with this crispy recipe for baked teriyaki chicken wings made with baking powder and a homemade teriyaki sauce.
Prep: 10 minutes
Cook: 40 minutes
Serves: 8
Ingredients
1 Tbsp canola oil
2 kg / 4.4 lbs split chicken wings
2 tbsp baking powder
For teriyaki sauce:
1 cup pineapple juice
1/4 cup low sodium soy sauce
1/4 cup water
2 Tbsp rice vinegar
1 Tbsp hoisin
1 Tbsp minced ginger
2 cloves garlic, minced
Instructions
Arrange racks in top and bottom thirds of oven and preheat to 400F. Line two large rimmed baking sheets with foil. Set a wire rack on each prepared sheet and brush with oil.
Toss wings in baking powder and arrange in a single layer on prepared racks.
Bake for 20 minutes, switch and rotate sheets and bake another 20 minutes.
Meanwhile, prepare sauce. Heat a small saucepan over med-high heat, boil all ingredients for 15 minutes, stirring frequently until thickened.
Remove wings from oven and let stand until cool enough to touch, about 5 min.
Toss wings with sauce until coated. Serve immediately.
For more easy and flavourful recipes, visit livinglou.com and follow along on Instagram @LivingLou.
Did you make this meal? Show us on Instagram and Twitter by tagging it #metrocookswithlou.
