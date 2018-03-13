Life / Food

Mouth-watering baked trout with chili sauce

Elevate trout with a simple sauce made with sriracha and garlic.

This trout has kick with Srirachi.

Louisa Clements

This trout has kick with Srirachi.

Elevate trout with a simple sauce made with sriracha and garlic.

Prep: 5 minutes

Cook: 20 minutes

Serves 2

Ingredients

1 lbs piece of trout

1 tsp Sriracha

1 garlic clove, minced

1/4 tsp dried parsley

1/4 tsp Dijon mustard

1/8 tsp sweet paprika

cracked black pepper

Instructions

Preheat oven to 325F. Grease a baking dish with a little olive oil.

Next, in a bowl, whisk together all the ingredients and brush over trout. Place trout in the dish and bake for 18-20 minutes.

For more simple seafood recipes, visit livinglou.com/fish

