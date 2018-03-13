Mouth-watering baked trout with chili sauce
Elevate trout with a simple sauce made with sriracha and garlic.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Elevate trout with a simple sauce made with sriracha and garlic.
Prep: 5 minutes
Cook: 20 minutes
Serves 2
Ingredients
1 lbs piece of trout
1 tsp Sriracha
1 garlic clove, minced
1/4 tsp dried parsley
1/4 tsp Dijon mustard
1/8 tsp sweet paprika
cracked black pepper
Instructions
Preheat oven to 325F. Grease a baking dish with a little olive oil.
Next, in a bowl, whisk together all the ingredients and brush over trout. Place trout in the dish and bake for 18-20 minutes.
For more simple seafood recipes, visit livinglou.com/fish
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Former couple battles for custody of dog they bought together in top court
-
PC Leader Doug Ford promises to scrap the Liberals sex-ed curriculum
-
'He asked me if I trusted him:' Passenger testifies in new Halifax taxi sex assault trial
-
Seventeen backed-up ambulances lead to 10-hour wait for patients at Halifax ER: Union
-
Gail Vaz-Oxlade: Analyzing your spending will help you create a realistic budget
If you want to be able to cope with life’s little surprises you have to first know exactly where your money is going.
-
Gail Vaz-Oxlade: Hiding your head in the sand is no way to get on top of debt
Take stock of your debts and devise a plan to pay them off while saving as much on interest as you can.