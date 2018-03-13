Restaurant to accept postcards for chance at a reservation
A
A
Share via Email
FREEDOM, Maine — A popular, nationally acclaimed restaurant in small-town Maine is asking potential diners to participate in a postcard lottery to get a reservation.
The Portland Press Herald reports The Lost Kitchen in Freedom will accept postcards for its 2018 reservation requests. Word of mouth, magazine mentions and a video that got 2 million views put the 40-seat restaurant in Freedom on the map.
Owner Erin French says the restaurant reflects an "old fashioned" Maine style. It will accept reservations April 1-10 for May to October seating, and French says she and her staff will hold a drawing until all seats are claimed.
She says the restaurant received 10,000 phone calls in 24 hours from eager prospective diners last year.
___
Information from: Portland Press Herald, http://www.pressherald.com
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
PC Leader Doug Ford promises to scrap the Liberals sex-ed curriculum
-
Halifax-based sailor found guilty of sexual assault, sentenced to 22 months
-
Lower Sackville taekwondo master fires back at union after being suspended over caning
-
Seventeen backed-up ambulances lead to 10-hour wait for patients at Halifax ER: Union
-
Gail Vaz-Oxlade: Analyzing your spending will help you create a realistic budget
If you want to be able to cope with life’s little surprises you have to first know exactly where your money is going.
-
Gail Vaz-Oxlade: Hiding your head in the sand is no way to get on top of debt
Take stock of your debts and devise a plan to pay them off while saving as much on interest as you can.