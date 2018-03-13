Life / Food

Rose Reisman: Stop tossing your honey when it's crystallized

Try these tips to de-crystallize honey, and to keep it from crystallizing to begin with.

You take out your honey but it’s crystallized and lumpy — what to do?

iStock

You take out your honey but it’s crystallized and lumpy — what to do?

The Problem: You’re baking or cooking and you need honey, but it’s crystallized and lumpy.

The Hack: Salvage this natural sugar and prevent the crystallization from happening with these tips:

To de-crystallize honey: Place the jar of honey in a pot of water on the stove and heat gently, stirring the honey occasionally as it loosens up. Make sure to not boil the water. Remove from heat when all of the crystallization has disappeared, otherwise it will recrystallize.

How to keep honey from crystallizing: Keep the honey in a tightly sealed glass container, as exposure to air speeds up crystallization. Glass is less porous than plastic, helping to keep air and moisture out. If you’re not using the honey immediately, you can also keep it lasting longer by storing it in the freezer — but don’t put it in the fridge, as that will lead to quicker crystallization.

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Read more about: Editors'_Picks

Most Popular

My Money, My Choices

More Gail Vaz-Oxlade...