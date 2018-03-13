Rose Reisman: Stop tossing your honey when it's crystallized
Try these tips to de-crystallize honey, and to keep it from crystallizing to begin with.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
The Problem: You’re baking or cooking and you need honey, but it’s crystallized and lumpy.
The Hack: Salvage this natural sugar and prevent the crystallization from happening with these tips:
To de-crystallize honey: Place the jar of honey in a pot of water on the stove and heat gently, stirring the honey occasionally as it loosens up. Make sure to not boil the water. Remove from heat when all of the crystallization has disappeared, otherwise it will recrystallize.
How to keep honey from crystallizing: Keep the honey in a tightly sealed glass container, as exposure to air speeds up crystallization. Glass is less porous than plastic, helping to keep air and moisture out. If you’re not using the honey immediately, you can also keep it lasting longer by storing it in the freezer — but don’t put it in the fridge, as that will lead to quicker crystallization.
Most Popular
-
Former couple battles for custody of dog they bought together in top court
-
PC Leader Doug Ford promises to scrap the Liberals sex-ed curriculum
-
'He asked me if I trusted him:' Passenger testifies in new Halifax taxi sex assault trial
-
Seventeen backed-up ambulances lead to 10-hour wait for patients at Halifax ER: Union
-
Gail Vaz-Oxlade: Analyzing your spending will help you create a realistic budget
If you want to be able to cope with life’s little surprises you have to first know exactly where your money is going.
-
Gail Vaz-Oxlade: Hiding your head in the sand is no way to get on top of debt
Take stock of your debts and devise a plan to pay them off while saving as much on interest as you can.