Moroccan chicken stew made easy in the slow cooker
This recipe from Louisa Clements combines chicken breasts, sweet potatoes and carrots for a flavourful meal.
Make slow cooker chicken stew for dinner with this easy recipe that combines chicken breasts, sweet potatoes and carrots all cooked in the Crockpot.
Prep: 15 minutes
Cook: 6 hours
Serves: 4-6
Ingredients
1 Tbsp cumin
2 tsp paprika
2 tsp turmeric
1 1/2 tsp ginger
1/2 tsp cinnamon
1/2 tsp black pepper
1/2 tsp salt
5 boneless, skinless chicken breasts, diced
2 Tbsp olive oil
1 onion, chopped
5 cloves garlic, crushed
1 medium sweet potato, cubed
2 medium carrots, sliced
1 1/4 cup crushed tomatoes
1 cup water
Instructions
In a small bowl, combine cumin, paprika, turmeric, ginger, cinnamon, black pepper and salt.
In a medium bowl, toss chicken with 1 tbsp of spice mixture.
Heat olive oil in a large pan over medium-high heat. Add onion, sauté until beginning to soften about 2-3 minutes. Add chicken to pan and brown, 4-5 minutes.
Add garlic, sweet potato, carrots and remaining spice mixture. Cook for 2 minutes.
Pour chicken and vegetables into slow cooker.
Add crushed tomato and water to the pan you cooked the vegetables and chicken in. Stir to loosen up brown bits on bottom of the pan. Pour liquid into slow cooker.
Cook on low heat for 4-6 hours.
