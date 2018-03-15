Blueberry overnight oats make for a quick, healthy grab-and-go breakfast
Prepare this the night before and avoid rushing out the door hungry.
Change the breakfast game with this healthy recipe for blueberry overnight oats that is vegan and can be made the night before for a quick grab-and-go breakfast.
Prep: 5 minutes
Serves: 1
Ingredients
1/3 cup whole oats
1/3 cup blueberries
3/4 cup almond milk (or other nut milk)
1-2 Tbsp chopped nuts (almonds, walnuts etc.)
1/4 tsp cinnamon
1/8 tsp vanilla extract
Instructions
In a jar, combine all ingredients. Cover and refrigerate overnight.
