Blueberry overnight oats make for a quick, healthy grab-and-go breakfast

Prepare this the night before and avoid rushing out the door hungry.

Naturally sweet and ready to eat — this easy breakfast is wholesome and can be made in a snap.

Change the breakfast game with this healthy recipe for blueberry overnight oats that is vegan and can be made the night before for a quick grab-and-go breakfast.

Prep: 5 minutes

Serves: 1

Ingredients

1/3 cup whole oats

1/3 cup blueberries

3/4 cup almond milk (or other nut milk)

1-2 Tbsp chopped nuts (almonds, walnuts etc.)

1/4 tsp cinnamon

1/8 tsp vanilla extract

Instructions

In a jar, combine all ingredients. Cover and refrigerate overnight.

