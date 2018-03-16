Steak producer sets off Facebook feud with racy 'man's day' marketing campaign
Moo Nay Farms in Shubenacadie posted several pictures of steak on its Facebook page earlier this week as part of a promotion it called "Steak and Blowjob" Man's day.
SHUBENACADIE, N.S. — A Nova Scotia livestock farmer's racy marketing campaign has set off a social media slugfest over beef and a satirical holiday celebrating men.
The post offers up tenderloin, sirloin and blade steaks, adding that "the rest is up to you, ladies."
It took little time for the backlash to start, with one poster saying she would boycott the farm and referring to the language in the post as "misogynistic, sexist and disgusting."
But others supported the post by giving it 154 shares and hundreds of likes, with some saying the farm was just trying to be funny.
For its part, the farm responded on Facebook that it prefers its clientele to "have a sense of humour."
