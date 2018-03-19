Brand of lean ground beef recalled due to possible presence of E. coli
OTTAWA — A brand of lean ground beef is being recalled because of possible E. coli contamination.
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says the Good Boucher brand beef was sold in Ontario, Quebec, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, and P.E.I., but may have also been distributed in other provinces and territories.
The agency says the recall includes 285-gram packages with a best-before date of March 21 and 510-gram packages with best-before dates of March 19 and March 21.
The CFIA says the recall was triggered by its test results and that no illnesses have been reported from eating the recalled beef.
Food contaminated with E. coli O157:H7 may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick.
Symptoms can include nausea, vomiting, mild to severe abdominal cramps and watery to bloody diarrhea. In severe cases, some people may have seizures or strokes, need blood transfusions and kidney dialysis or live with permanent kidney damage.
