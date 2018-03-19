These are the world's best turkey meatballs, trust me: Louisa Clements
For your next pasta night, try these turkey and sausage meatballs from Metro's resident recipe expert.
Turkey meatballs get elevated by the simple addition of ground sausage meat, eat as a sandwich or toss with your favourite marinara sauce.
Prep: 15 minutes
Cook: 30 minutes
Makes: 24 medium sized meatballs
Ingredients
1 lb ground turkey
1 lb hot Italian sausage meat
1 egg
1/4 cup bread crumbs
1/4 cup chopped fresh parsley
2 Tbsp milk
2 Tbsp grated Parmesan cheese
2 cloves garlic, minced
1/2 tsp dried oregano
1/2 tsp dried basil
1/2 tsp black pepper
1/2 tsp salt
Instructions
Preheat oven to 375F. Lightly grease a baking dish with olive oil.
In a large bowl, mix ingredients using hands until combined, careful not to overmix. Shape into 24 meatballs and place on the baking sheet.
Bake in the oven for 25-30 minutes or until fully cooked.
Visit livinglou.com for the perfect marinara sauce to go along with these meatballs.
