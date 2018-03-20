Ricardo: How to take your omelette to the next level with a Mediterranean twist
Herbed bread crumbs and Parmesan adds crunch on top.
We went for an all-out Mediterranean theme in our latest spring issue of Ricardo magazine, filled with our favourite recipes from around the region, classic dishes we can’t resist and even an Easter brunch with a Mediterranean twist.
That’s where this mushroom omelette recipe comes in, a dish that’s incredibly easy to throw together when you’re entertaining.
Bonus: It can be served for brunch, lunch or dinner!
What takes this omelette to the next level is the herbed bread crumb and Parmesan topping — for a bit of crunch with every bite — and whole mushrooms, which go the distance with their rich, earthy taste.
Mushroom Omelette With Herbed Bread Crumbs
Omelette:
1 lb (450 g) whole white mushrooms
2 tbsp (30 ml) olive oil
10 eggs
1 tbsp butter
Bread Crumbs:
1 garlic clove, chopped
1 tbsp (15 ml) olive oil
1/4 cup (10 g) chopped parsley
1 tbsp chopped chives
4 slices dried baguette, toasted and crumbled
3 tbsp (15 g) freshly grated Parmesan cheese
Directions:
For the omelette, with rack in middle position, preheat oven to 350 F (180 C).
In an 11-inch (28-cm) non-stick, ovenproof skillet over medium heat, cook mushrooms in oil until tender and golden brown, about 12 minutes.
Season with salt and pepper.
Drain on paper towels. Wipe skillet clean.
Meanwhile, in a bowl, whisk eggs and season with salt and pepper.
In same skillet used for mushrooms, melt butter over medium heat. Pour in eggs and cook for 2 to 3 minutes, breaking up egg that has cooked and allowing raw egg to run underneath. Top with mushrooms.
Transfer skillet to oven and bake for 15 minutes or until omelette is cooked through.
Meanwhile, for the bread crumbs, in a small skillet over medium heat, brown the garlic in oil. Add herbs and cook for 1 minute. Add crumbled baguette and stir to combine.
Slide omelette onto a serving platter. Sprinkle with Parmesan and bread crumbs.
Makes 8 appetizers or 4 mains.
