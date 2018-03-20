Switch up your side with quinoa and mushroom pilaf
It's simple and quick, and makes for an easy packable lunch.
A simple quinoa and mushroom side dish — it also makes an easy packable lunch.
Prep: 10 minutes
Cook: 18 minutes
Serves 4
Ingredients
1 Tbsp olive oil
4 oz white button mushrooms, quartered
1 large clove garlic, minced
1 cup quinoa, rinsed
freshly ground pepper and salt
1 1/4 cups water
1/4 tsp dried thyme
1 bay leaf
2 Tbsp Parmesan cheese
Directions
Heat olive oil in a medium pan over medium heat. Add mushrooms and sauté for 5 minutes or until beginning to soften. Add garlic and cook until fragrant, about a minute.
Add quinoa, stirring to toast for a minute. It should become rather fragrant. Add in salt and pepper to taste.
Add water, dried thyme and bay leaf. Bring to a boil, cover and reduce heat and simmer for 9-11 minutes. Remove from heat, fluff with a fork and stir in cheese.
For more simple, fresh and flavourful vegetarian recipes visit livinglou.com/vegetarian
