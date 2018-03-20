Life / Food

Switch up your side with quinoa and mushroom pilaf

It's simple and quick, and makes for an easy packable lunch.

Easy and comforting, this mix of quinoa and mushrooms comes together quickly.

Louisa Clements / LivingLou.com

A simple quinoa and mushroom side dish — it also makes an easy packable lunch.

Prep: 10 minutes

Cook: 18 minutes

Serves 4

Ingredients

1 Tbsp olive oil

4 oz white button mushrooms, quartered

1 large clove garlic, minced

1 cup quinoa, rinsed

freshly ground pepper and salt

1 1/4 cups water

1/4 tsp dried thyme

1 bay leaf

2 Tbsp Parmesan cheese
 

Directions

Heat olive oil in a medium pan over medium heat. Add mushrooms and sauté for 5 minutes or until beginning to soften. Add garlic and cook until fragrant, about a minute.

Add quinoa, stirring to toast for a minute. It should become rather fragrant. Add in salt and pepper to taste.

Add water, dried thyme and bay leaf. Bring to a boil, cover and reduce heat and simmer for 9-11 minutes. Remove from heat, fluff with a fork and stir in cheese.

For more simple, fresh and flavourful vegetarian recipes visit livinglou.com/vegetarian

