The kitchen hack that will make your vegetables tasty: Reisman
Get your family to eat more veggies simply by changing your method of cooking them.
The Problem: Steaming, boiling or microwaving veggies — like broccoli and cauliflower — may not be the most appealing or tastiest way of getting your family to eat more of them.
The Hack: Get out of your food rut by roasting these cruciferous veggies to increase the flavour and texture. Chop the broccoli and cauliflower into florets and place in a mixing bowl. Drizzle with olive oil, salt and pepper, or additional seasonings, such as turmeric, garlic powder, paprika or grated Parmesan cheese, and mix thoroughly. For 1 lb of veggies use about 2 tbsp of oil. Arrange on a baking sheet, leaving space between the pieces. Bake at 400 F for 25 minutes, just under tender but still slightly crisp.
