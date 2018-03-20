Life / Food

The kitchen hack that will make your vegetables tasty: Reisman

Get your family to eat more veggies simply by changing your method of cooking them.

​The secret ingredient for tasty veggies is the cooking method. Roast broccoli and cauliflower to increase the flavour.

The Problem: Steaming, boiling or microwaving veggies — like broccoli and cauliflower — may not be the most appealing or tastiest way of getting your family to eat more of them.

The Hack: Get out of your food rut by roasting these cruciferous veggies to increase the flavour and texture. Chop the broccoli and cauliflower into florets and place in a mixing bowl. Drizzle with olive oil, salt and pepper, or additional seasonings, such as turmeric, garlic powder, paprika or grated Parmesan cheese, and mix thoroughly. For 1 lb of veggies use about 2 tbsp of oil. Arrange on a baking sheet, leaving space between the pieces. Bake at 400 F for 25 minutes, just under tender but still slightly crisp.

