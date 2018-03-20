Vegetarian Viet Nam: A 100-recipe culinary journey that goes beyond pho and banh mi

When Kitchener, Ont.-born chef Cameron Stauch and his family moved to Hanoi, he didn’t know much about Vietnamese cuisine outside of the popular pho, banh mi and fresh roll dishes. He was soon blown away by the variety of culinary offerings and was particularly drawn to the vegetarian fare that masterfully manipulated tofu and fresh seasonal produce.

The chef, who spent a decade cooking at the governor general’s residence in Ottawa for Adrienne Clarkson, Michaëlle Jean and David Johnston, moved to Hanoi in 2012 when his diplomat wife Ayesha Rekhi got a job at the Canadian embassy in Vietnam.

“A year after we arrived, my young son decided to become a vegetarian,” Stauch says. “At the markets, it was easy to find out where the produce came from and how it was grown, but it was harder for meat, so we as a family decided to eat less meat and seafood.”

At the same time, his vegetarian friends travelling around Vietnam were asking for advice. They didn’t know what to order or where to eat.

Stauch noticed there were few English books dedicated to vegetarian Vietnamese cooking and began his research.

The result is Vegetarian Viet Nam ($47, Norton), a hardcover 288-page tome with about 100 recipes for home cooks wanting to go beyond pho and spring rolls. The introduction details the evolution of vegetarianism in Vietnam.

Stauch, who now lives in Bangkok, went on research trips to cooking schools, food stalls, modern vegetarian restaurants, as well as monasteries and nunneries where Buddhists have been cooking without meat for millennia, jotting down recipes from the monks and nuns who opened their kitchens to him. He learned enough Vietnamese be able to explain his project, hoping they would share their recipes for his book. One person he reached out to was Vietnam’s equivalent to Julia Child, food personality Nguyen Dzoan Cam Van. She shared family recipes and taught Stauch to use tofu skins. Stauch devotes a chapter to this.

“It was a really special day to learn from someone like her who taught a lot of people in that country how to cook. Showing that you’re serious about their culture and family traditions — and being able to speak some of the language — broke down some of those barriers and let me learn about these foods,” Stauch says.

Stauch says the cooks shared their recipes because they didn’t see him as competition, as he wasn’t going to set up a stall beside them and sell food they taught him to make.

“When I told them I was researching vegetarian food, they were willing to share their knowledge because they want their food to be promoted outside of the country,” he said.

The book’s recipes include salads, soups, tofu and seitan mains, rice and noodle dishes as well as desserts and drinks, such as a refreshing lychee and basil leaf thirst-quencher.

Serve the drink with the young jackfruit salad and the turmeric tofu and mushroom scramble wrapped in betel leaves. It’s an easy dinner-party meal that’s full of sweet, sour, salty and spicy flavours.

Vegetarian Viet Nam also puts Vietnam’s culinary evolution into context. It explains political and religious movements that have shaped how the people in Vietnam eat today. The country’s vegetarian movement was largely the result of Chinese conquerors introducing Buddhism to the country millennia ago.

The country fell under French colonial rule in 1887, leaving a legacy of cafe culture and fresh baguettes on every street corner. More recently, the aftermath of the First Indochina War in the ’40s and ’50s led to Vietnam being split into northern and southern parts, each developing its own culinary traditions over time.

“It’s always important to know the context of the dish that this person is sharing with me,” says Stauch, a graduate of the Stratford Chefs School. “This book is about sharing the knowledge, not me discovering something. Learning about the historical context explains things such as how trading between southern Vietnam and southern India led to a crispy rice crepe that resembles a dosa.”

Home cooks that want a closer look at the dishes in Stauch’s cookbook can join him on a food tour around Vietnam organized through B.C.-based travel company Bestway Tours and Safaris. On the trip, travellers will visit the markets and food stalls that inspired the book and meet local chefs to get further insight into Vietnam’s dining scenes.