Heat up your dinner with a batch of Tandoori spiced chicken wings

They are red-hot, delicious and sure to please.

Louisa Clements / LivingLou.com

Add a hit of Tandoori flavour to chicken wings for the perfect appetizer or quick dinner.

Prep: 10 minutes

Cook: 40 minutes

Serves: 2-4

Ingredients

2 lbs chicken wings

2 Tbsp tandoori masala powder

1 Tbsp baking powder

1 tsp salt

1/4 tsp cayenne pepper (more to taste)

For sauce:

1/3 cup honey

2 Tbsp ketchup

2 tsp white wine vinegar

2 tsp tandoori masala

2 cloves garlic, crushed

Instructions

Preheat oven to 400F. Line a baking sheet with aluminum foil and place a wire rack on top of foil.

In a large bowl, toss chicken wings with tandoori masala, baking powder, salt and cayenne pepper.

Arrange chicken wings on rack. Roast in the oven for 40 minutes.

In a small pot, whisk together all ingredients for sauce. Heat over medium-high heat, bring to a boil, whisking constantly for 30 seconds. Remove from heat immediately.

In a large bowl, toss cooked chicken wings in the sauce. Serve immediately.

For more chicken recipes, visit livinglou.com/chicken and follow along on Instagram @LivingLou.

Did you make this meal? Show us on Instagram and Twitter by tagging it #metrocookswithlou.

