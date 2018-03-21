Heat up your dinner with a batch of Tandoori spiced chicken wings
They are red-hot, delicious and sure to please.
Add a hit of Tandoori flavour to chicken wings for the perfect appetizer or quick dinner.
Prep: 10 minutes
Cook: 40 minutes
Serves: 2-4
Ingredients
2 lbs chicken wings
2 Tbsp tandoori masala powder
1 Tbsp baking powder
1 tsp salt
1/4 tsp cayenne pepper (more to taste)
For sauce:
1/3 cup honey
2 Tbsp ketchup
2 tsp white wine vinegar
2 tsp tandoori masala
2 cloves garlic, crushed
Instructions
Preheat oven to 400F. Line a baking sheet with aluminum foil and place a wire rack on top of foil.
In a large bowl, toss chicken wings with tandoori masala, baking powder, salt and cayenne pepper.
Arrange chicken wings on rack. Roast in the oven for 40 minutes.
In a small pot, whisk together all ingredients for sauce. Heat over medium-high heat, bring to a boil, whisking constantly for 30 seconds. Remove from heat immediately.
In a large bowl, toss cooked chicken wings in the sauce. Serve immediately.
For more chicken recipes, visit livinglou.com/chicken and follow along on Instagram @LivingLou.
Did you make this meal? Show us on Instagram and Twitter by tagging it #metrocookswithlou.
