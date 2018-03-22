Life / Food

Thyme chicken drumsticks are great choice to feed a crowd

This Louisa Clements recipe will come in clutch on a busy weeknight.

Great for a crowd or a weeknight, these thyme chicken drumsticks are crunchy goodness.

Louisa Clements / LivingLou.com

Roasted at 425F, these thyme chicken drumsticks are crispy baked chicken legs with the simple flavours of thyme and garlic. This family staple is the perfect meal to feed a crowd.

Prep: 10 minutes

Cook: 40 minutes

Serves 4

Ingredients

10 chicken drumsticks

1 tsp dried thyme

1/2 tsp garlic powder

1/2 tsp onion powder

1/2 tsp black pepper

1/4 tsp salt

1 Tbsp olive oil

Instructions

Preheat oven to 475F.

Place chicken in a Ziploc plastic bag. Add spices and herbs, shake back to evenly coat chicken. 

Add the olive oil, shaking one last time to evenly coat chicken with oil.

Place on a baking sheet and bake in the oven for 20 minutes.

Flip chicken over and bake the other side for another 18-20 minutes.

For more chicken recipes to make this week, visit livinglou.com/chicken http://www.livinglou.com/chickenand follow along on Instagram @LivingLou.

Did you make this meal? Show us on Instagram and Twitter by tagging it #metrocookswithlou.

