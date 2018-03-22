Thyme chicken drumsticks are great choice to feed a crowd
This Louisa Clements recipe will come in clutch on a busy weeknight.
Roasted at 425F, these thyme chicken drumsticks are crispy baked chicken legs with the simple flavours of thyme and garlic. This family staple is the perfect meal to feed a crowd.
Prep: 10 minutes
Cook: 40 minutes
Serves 4
Ingredients
10 chicken drumsticks
1 tsp dried thyme
1/2 tsp garlic powder
1/2 tsp onion powder
1/2 tsp black pepper
1/4 tsp salt
1 Tbsp olive oil
Instructions
Preheat oven to 475F.
Place chicken in a Ziploc plastic bag. Add spices and herbs, shake back to evenly coat chicken.
Add the olive oil, shaking one last time to evenly coat chicken with oil.
Place on a baking sheet and bake in the oven for 20 minutes.
Flip chicken over and bake the other side for another 18-20 minutes.
