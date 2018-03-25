Tasty broccoli and cheddar soup sure to hit the spot
After a long day's work, a bowl of Louisa Clements' broccoli soup may be exactly what you need to unwind.
Serve this broccoli soup with a handful of cheddar cheese.
Prep: 15 minutes
Cook: 33 minutes
Serves 4
Ingredients
3 Tbsp olive oil
1 medium onion, roughly chopped
1/2 tsp salt, divided
1/2 tsp cumin
1/2 tsp sweet paprika
1 large clove garlic, roughly chopped
2 heads of broccoli, roughly chopped
1 large carrot, chopped into 1 inch pieces
1/2 cup chopped fresh parsley
4 cups vegetable broth
2 cups water
2 Tbsp 35% cream, optional
cheddar cheese for topping
Instructions
Heat olive oil over medium heat in a large soup pot. Add onion and cook for 3-5 minutes. Add 1/4 tsp salt, cumin, paprika and garlic, cook until fragrant, another minute. Add broccoli, carrot and remaining salt, cook until softened, about 7-8 minutes.
Add vegetable broth water and parsley, bring to a boil, cover and simmer for 20 minutes or until vegetables are tender. If using, stir in cream.
Purée in a blender and serve with a handful of cheddar cheese.
For more simple soup recipes visit livinglou.com/soups and follow along on Instagram @LivingLou.
Did you make this meal? Show us on Instagram and Twitter by tagging it #metrocookswithlou.
