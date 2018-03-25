Life / Food

Tasty broccoli and cheddar soup sure to hit the spot

After a long day's work, a bowl of Louisa Clements' broccoli soup may be exactly what you need to unwind.

Broccoli soup served with a handful of cheddar cheese on top.

Louisa Clements / LivingLou.com

Prep: 15 minutes

Cook: 33 minutes

Serves 4

Ingredients

3 Tbsp olive oil

1 medium onion, roughly chopped

1/2 tsp salt, divided

1/2 tsp cumin

1/2 tsp sweet paprika

1 large clove garlic, roughly chopped

2 heads of broccoli, roughly chopped

1 large carrot, chopped into 1 inch pieces

1/2 cup chopped fresh parsley

4 cups vegetable broth

2 cups water

2 Tbsp 35% cream, optional

cheddar cheese for topping

Instructions

Heat olive oil over medium heat in a large soup pot. Add onion and cook for 3-5 minutes. Add 1/4 tsp salt, cumin, paprika and garlic, cook until fragrant, another minute. Add broccoli, carrot and remaining salt, cook until softened, about 7-8 minutes.

Add vegetable broth water and parsley, bring to a boil, cover and simmer for 20 minutes or until vegetables are tender. If using, stir in cream.

Purée in a blender and serve with a handful of cheddar cheese.

For more simple soup recipes visit livinglou.com/soups and follow along on Instagram @LivingLou.

Did you make this meal? Show us on Instagram and Twitter by tagging it #metrocookswithlou.

