Life / Food

Why wait for the summer? Homemade barbecue chicken is possible now

This recipe for oven baked barbecue chicken comes complete with a simple 5-ingredient barbecue sauce.

Enjoy the taste of barbecue chicken right out of your oven.

Louisa Clements / LivingLou.com

Enjoy the taste of barbecue chicken right out of your oven.

Make your own oven baked barbecue chicken with a simple, 5-ingredient homemade barbecue sauce.

Prep: 10 minutes
Cook: 45 minutes
Serves: 4

Ingredients:

4 skin-on, bone-in chicken breasts

olive oil, for sauteing

For barbecue sauce:

1/4 cup ketchup

1 Tbsp brown sugar

1 Tbsp Dijon mustard

2 cloves garlic, crushed

1/8 tsp liquid smoke

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 375F.

In a large pan, heat enough olive oil to cover the pan over medium-high heat.

Once oil has heated, sear chicken, skin side down, for 4-6 minutes per side.

Meanwhile, in a small saucepan whisk together ingredients for the sauce. Heat over medium heat, bring to a boil, then remove from heat.

Place seared chicken, skin side up, on a baking sheet. Brush with barbecue sauce.

Bake in the oven for 35-45 minutes or until chicken is fully cooked.

For more chicken recipes perfect for any day of the week, visit livinglou.com/chicken and follow along on Instagram @LivingLou.

Did you make this meal? Show us on Instagram and Twitter by tagging it #metrocookswithlou.

Related

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular

My Money, My Choices

More Gail Vaz-Oxlade...