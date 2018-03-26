Why wait for the summer? Homemade barbecue chicken is possible now
This recipe for oven baked barbecue chicken comes complete with a simple 5-ingredient barbecue sauce.
Make your own oven baked barbecue chicken with a simple, 5-ingredient homemade barbecue sauce.
Prep: 10 minutes
Cook: 45 minutes
Serves: 4
Ingredients:
4 skin-on, bone-in chicken breasts
olive oil, for sauteing
For barbecue sauce:
1/4 cup ketchup
1 Tbsp brown sugar
1 Tbsp Dijon mustard
2 cloves garlic, crushed
1/8 tsp liquid smoke
Instructions:
Preheat oven to 375F.
In a large pan, heat enough olive oil to cover the pan over medium-high heat.
Once oil has heated, sear chicken, skin side down, for 4-6 minutes per side.
Meanwhile, in a small saucepan whisk together ingredients for the sauce. Heat over medium heat, bring to a boil, then remove from heat.
Place seared chicken, skin side up, on a baking sheet. Brush with barbecue sauce.
Bake in the oven for 35-45 minutes or until chicken is fully cooked.
For more chicken recipes perfect for any day of the week, visit livinglou.com/chicken and follow along on Instagram @LivingLou.
Did you make this meal? Show us on Instagram and Twitter by tagging it #metrocookswithlou.
