Bring some Mexican flair to your dinner table with chicken and black bean enchiladas
This Mexican-inspired meal is topped with avocado, cilantro and cheese.
Prep: 20 minutes
Cook: 30 minutes
Serves 4-6 servings
Ingredients:
2 Tbsp canola oil
1 onion, chopped
2 cloves garlic, minced
1 chipotle in adobo, seeds removed and minced
1 tsp cumin
1/2 tsp salt
2 boneless, skinless chicken breasts, cut into 1" pieces
1 19oz can black beans, drained and rinsed
1/2 cup salsa
1 cup enchilada sauce, divided
8 large tortillas
1 cup grated cheddar or Monterey jack cheese
1 avocado, diced
1 tbsp fresh cilantro
Instructions
Preheat oven to 350F.
Heat a large saute pan over medium heat, add canola oil and onion. Cook for 3 minutes until slightly softened. Add garlic, chipotle, cumin and salt, cook another minute until very fragrant.
Add chicken, cook 5 minutes until no pink remains and chicken is almost fully cooked. Stir in salsa and black beans. Remove from heat and set aside.
Pour half the enchilada sauce on the bottom of a 9x13" oven-safe baking dish.
Divide chicken mixture evenly between eight tortillas, tightly wrap and place seam-side down in the baking dish. Top with remaining sauce, sprinkle with cheese and cook until cheese is bubbly and melted, about 15-20 minutes.
Top with avocado and sprinkle with cilantro.
For more chicken recipes, visit livinglou.com/chicken and follow along on Instagram @LivingLou.
Did you make this meal? Show us on Instagram and Twitter by tagging it #metrocookswithlou.
