Rose Reisman: A hack to keep your favourite organic nut butter smooth
Here is how not to go nutty when your favourite spread has separated or gotten hard and difficult to scrape out.
The problem: Peanut and other nut butters, like cashew and almond, are great on their own or in your cooking, but natural and organic nut butters often have oils that separate and rise to the top of the jar, making it dry, crumbly and challenging to scoop out.
The hack: Don't go nutty when your favourite spread has separated or gotten hard and difficult to scrape out. Get yourself out of a sticky situation with these tips:
— Stir the jar right when you buy it, combining the separated oil and nut butter with a knife.
— Store the unopened jars upside down; this will prevent separation from happening, keeping the nut butter hydrated and smooth.
— If you’re halfway through the jar and it’s dry, add a tbsp or two of some vegetable oil and mix until smooth.
— Heat the nut butter in a glass jar or bowl in the microwave for about 30 seconds, then stir to make smooth.
— If the entire jar seems dry, scrape the nut butter into a food processor, add a tbsp or two of oil and purée. Pour it back into your jar, and you’ve got a smooth spread again!
