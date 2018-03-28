Life / Food

Smoked salmon and asparagus egg tarts will help put a spring in your step

Light and smoky, the delicate flavours in this brunch staple get a boost from fresh goat cheese.

A delicate combination of flavours heralds spring.

Louisa Clements

A delicate combination of flavours heralds spring.

Asparagus, eggs and smoked salmon come together for the ultimate spring brunch recipe.

Prep: 5 minutes

Cook: 22 minutes

Serves 4 servings

Ingredients

1 sheet frozen puff pastry, thawed

130g / 4.5 oz asparagus, trimmed

1/2 tsp olive oil

1/8 tsp salt

4 eggs

70g / 2.5oz smoked salmon

1 Tbsp crumbled goat cheese

Freshly cracked pepper

Instructions

Preheat oven to 400F.

Score a 1/2" border around the edges of puff pastry and prick all over with a fork. Bake for 10 minutes.

Remove from oven, and gently press down pastry if it has puffed up. Arrange asparagus on top of pastry. Brush with olive oil and sprinkle with salt. Roast for 10 minutes and remove from oven.

Carefully break the eggs, one at a time, into a small bowl or dish, then gently pour each egg onto the tart. Repeat with remaining eggs. Bake for 10-12 minutes or until egg whites are cooked and yolks reach desired consistancy.

Remove from oven, carefully arrange smoked salmon on top and crumble with goat cheese, freshly pepper and a sprinkle of salt to taste. Cut into four pieces and serve.

For more perfect brunch recipes, visit livinglou.com/brunch

Related

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Read more about: Editors'_Picks

Most Popular

My Money, My Choices

More Gail Vaz-Oxlade...