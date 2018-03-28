Smoked salmon and asparagus egg tarts will help put a spring in your step
Light and smoky, the delicate flavours in this brunch staple get a boost from fresh goat cheese.
Asparagus, eggs and smoked salmon come together for the ultimate spring brunch recipe.
Prep: 5 minutes
Cook: 22 minutes
Serves 4 servings
Ingredients
1 sheet frozen puff pastry, thawed
130g / 4.5 oz asparagus, trimmed
1/2 tsp olive oil
1/8 tsp salt
4 eggs
70g / 2.5oz smoked salmon
1 Tbsp crumbled goat cheese
Freshly cracked pepper
Instructions
Preheat oven to 400F.
Score a 1/2" border around the edges of puff pastry and prick all over with a fork. Bake for 10 minutes.
Remove from oven, and gently press down pastry if it has puffed up. Arrange asparagus on top of pastry. Brush with olive oil and sprinkle with salt. Roast for 10 minutes and remove from oven.
Carefully break the eggs, one at a time, into a small bowl or dish, then gently pour each egg onto the tart. Repeat with remaining eggs. Bake for 10-12 minutes or until egg whites are cooked and yolks reach desired consistancy.
Remove from oven, carefully arrange smoked salmon on top and crumble with goat cheese, freshly pepper and a sprinkle of salt to taste. Cut into four pieces and serve.
For more perfect brunch recipes, visit livinglou.com/brunch
