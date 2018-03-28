Making your own breakfast sausage patties is quick and smart
Try my recipe for Homemade Turkey Breakfast Sausage Patties for an easy take on a traditional breakfast sausage. Rosemary, sage and fennel seed work together to create that classic breakfast sausage taste, although if you find fennel too powerful, you can substitute thyme. The invisible hero of the dish is the onion pulp made cleverly from rubbing yellow onion along a microplane or fine grater - it adds needed onion
The recipe as written is my go-to, but know there are options to explore. Swap out
Lastly, you can make these with lean ground beef or ground pork, but be aware that the ground beef version made us all feel like we were having tiny, tasty, bunless burgers for breakfast. Ground pork is wonderful, but the nutrition profile changes, and we all actually preferred the turkey version. Mixing half pork and turkey is a happy compromise, worth doing if you like pork sausage.
HOMEMADE TURKEY SAUSAGE BREAKFAST PATTIES
Servings: 12 patties
Start to finish: 25 minutes
1 pound of 96
1 teaspoon dried crushed rosemary, or 2 teaspoons fresh
1/2 teaspoon dried fennel, ground or seeds
1 teaspoon dried sage (rubbed leaves), or 2 teaspoons fresh
3 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley (or 1 tablespoon dried)
1 teaspoon smoked paprika
pinch red pepper flakes (optional)
1 egg white
2 teaspoons maple syrup
3 tablespoons of onion pulp (To make it, grate yellow or white onion on a microplane or fine grate on a box grater. You'll need about 1/4 of an onion to make 3 tablespoons of pulp.)
2 cloves of garlic, minced
1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
Mix all the ingredients in a medium bowl. Form into 12 compact patties. Spray a large nonstick saute pan with some olive oil from a mister (or use nonstick spray). Cook the patties in the pan over medium heat, until outside edges have nice deep golden crust and meat is cooked through, flipping once, about ten minutes total.
Chef's Note: The texture will be less crusty, but you can also bake the patties on parchment-lined baking sheet at 400 F for about 12-15 minutes (add a few minutes more if uncooked patties are frozen.)
Nutrition information per patty: 64 calories; 29 calories from fat; 3 g fat (1 g saturated; 0 g trans fats); 28 mg cholesterol; 112 mg sodium; 1 g carbohydrate; 0 g fiber; 1 g sugar; 8 g protein.
Food Network star Melissa d'Arabian is an expert on healthy eating on a budget. She is the author of the cookbook, "Supermarket Healthy."
Online: http://www.melissadarabian.net
