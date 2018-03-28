Mango puff pastry hits all of the holiday marks — complete with a wow factor

Introducing a lighter, amped-up tropical version of s’mores — just in time for Easter. Picture light, flaky layers of puff pastry smothered in custard and a creamy, bright mango-butter puree topped with dollops of whipped cream. Super-simple yet totally sophisticated, this dessert hits all of the holiday marks: flaky, sweet, rich and refreshing. Not to mention serious wow factor.

Mango Puff Pastry

For the puff pastry:

1 lb. (450 g) store-bought puff pastry

2 tbsp unsalted butter, melted

2 tbsp sugar

For the pastry cream:

1 tsp gelatin

1 cup (250 mL) milk

1/2 cup (105 g) sugar

3 tbsp (25 g) cornstarch

4 egg yolks

1 cup (250 mL) 35% whipping cream

1/4 cup (55 g) unsalted butter, diced

For the filling:

1 ½ cups (375 mL) 35% whipping cream

3 tbsp (40 g) sugar

2/3 cup (150 mL) mango butter (see recipe below)

Directions:

Puff pastry

With the rack in middle position, preheat oven to 400F (200C). Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

On a lightly floured surface, roll out puff pastry into two 10-inch (25 cm.) squares. Place one square on the prepared baking sheet and refrigerate the other.

Brush surface of the dough with 1 tbsp (15 mL) of butter and sprinkle with 1 tbsp of sugar. Cover with a piece of parchment paper and a second baking sheet.

Bake for 35 minutes or until golden brown. Remove top baking sheet. Let puff pastry cool on its baking sheet, on a wire rack. Once both baking sheets are completely cooled, repeat steps with remaining puff pastry.

Pastry cream

Meanwhile, in a small bowl, sprinkle gelatin over 2 tbsp (30 mL) of the milk. Let bloom for 5 minutes.

In a saucepan off the heat, combine sugar and cornstarch. Whisk in egg yolks. Stir in remaining milk and the cream. Bring to a boil over medium heat, whisking constantly, scraping sides and bottom of the pan, until mixture has thickened. Remove from heat and strain pastry cream.

In a microwave, melt gelatin mixture until it has dissolved.

Stir gelatin mixture and butter into pastry cream. Cover with plastic wrap directly on the surface of the cream. Let cool and refrigerate for 2 hours or until completely chilled. When ready to use, stir with a spatula or whisk to soften.

Assembly

With a serrated breadknife, trim puff pastry to obtain two 9-inch (23 cm.) squares.

In a bowl, whip cream and sugar using an electric mixer until semifirm peaks form. Spoon whipped cream into a pastry bag fitted with a 1/2-inch (1 cm.) plain tip. Set aside in the refrigerator.

Place 1 piece of puff pastry onto a large serving platter. Spread with half of the pastry cream, then half of the mango butter. Layer with the second puff pastry, the remaining pastry cream and mango butter. Decorate the surface of the pastry by piping 25 large whipped-cream teardrops 1 1/2 inches (4 cm.) in diameter. Refrigerate for 1 hour before serving.

Makes 10 servings.

Mango Butter

6 cups (1.1 kg) peeled and cubed mango (about 4 large)

1/4 cup (55 g) sugar

2 tbsp (30 mL) lemon juice

In a blender, purée all ingredients until smooth. Strain purée into a medium-sized saucepan.

Bring purée to a boil and cover with a splatter screen, if possible. Simmer over low heat for 2 hours, stirring several times during cooking, or until the mixture is very thick and has the texture of softened butter.