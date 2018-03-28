Possible Listeria contamination prompts pre-cooked roast beef recall
OTTAWA — A brand of roast beef sold through Druxy's Famous Deli restaurants in Ontario is being recalled due to possible contamination from Listeria.
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says the Seasoned Cooked Roast Beef, produced by Erie Meat Products Ltd., of Mississauga, Ont., is served without a labels or coding.
Consumers who are unsure if they have consumed or purchased the affected product are advised to contact the restaurant.
The CFIA says there have been illnesses reported that may be associated with eating this product, but did not say how man.
The federal agency says further lab testing is being conducted to confirm the link.
The beef has a best-before date of April 9.
Food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick.
Symptoms can include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness.
