Health officials urge caution after five confirmed E. coli cases in Edmonton
EDMONTON — Health officials say they are working to determine the source of five confirmed cases of E. coli infection in Edmonton.
Alberta Health Services says the cases involve people who consumed food at Mama Nita's Binalot restaurant in the city's southeast.
The health agency is urging anyone who ate at the Filipino restaurant on March 15, or since, to watch for symptoms that most often include diarrhea.
In more severe forms of the infection, kidney failure can develop.
Health officials stress that the restaurant and its workers have not been confirmed as the source of the E. coli., but have been identified as a precautionary measure.
Environmental Public Health employees inspected the restaurant earlier this week and the investigation is ongoing.
