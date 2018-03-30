N.S. market recalling kippers, salmon due to potential presence of botulism
TRURO, N.S. — A market in Nova Scotia is recalling its smoked kippers and cold smoked salmon due to the potential presence of a dangerous bacteria.
The recall says the products, which were sold at the Masstown Market near Truro, could permit the growth of clostridium botulinum.
The order was issued by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency, which says food contaminated with the toxin may not smell or look spoiled but could still cause illness and even death in extreme cases.
Symptoms of foodborne botulism in adults can include a loss off facial expression or facial paralysis, unreactive or fixed pupils, difficulty swallowing, dropping eyelids, blurred or double vision, and difficulty speaking.
Symptoms in children can include difficulty swallowing, slurred speech, weakness and paralysis.
The agency is advising consumers to throw out or return any recalled products they may have.
