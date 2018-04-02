Life / Food

Bacon avocado egg salad sandwiches are are a great cure to the leftover lull

With a few ingredients and not all that much time, these sandwiches are the perfect lunch idea.

This is an elegant egg salad sandwich, made with hard-boiled eggs, bacon and avocado.

Louisa Clements

The perfect way to use leftover hard-boiled eggs? Add some bacon and avocado!

Prep: 15 minutes

Serves 4-6

Ingredients

6 hard boiled eggs, chopped

6 slices of bacon, cooked and chopped

2 avocados, mashed

2 green onions, sliced

1 Tbsp mayonnaise

1 Tbsp lemon juice

1 tsp black pepper

1/2 tsp Dijon mustard

1/8 tsp cayenne pepper

Instructions

In a medium bowl, with a fork mix eggs with bacon, avocados, green onions, mayonnaise, lemon juice, black pepper, Dijon mustard and cayenne pepper.

