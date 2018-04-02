Bacon avocado egg salad sandwiches are are a great cure to the leftover lull
With a few ingredients and not all that much time, these sandwiches are the perfect lunch idea.
The perfect way to use leftover hard-boiled eggs? Add some bacon and avocado!
Prep: 15 minutes
Serves 4-6
Ingredients
6 hard boiled eggs, chopped
6 slices of bacon, cooked and chopped
2 avocados, mashed
2 green onions, sliced
1 Tbsp mayonnaise
1 Tbsp lemon juice
1 tsp black pepper
1/2 tsp Dijon mustard
1/8 tsp cayenne pepper
Instructions
In a medium bowl, with a fork mix eggs with bacon, avocados, green onions, mayonnaise, lemon juice, black pepper, Dijon mustard and cayenne pepper.
For more simple recipes for lunch visit livinglou.com/lunch
