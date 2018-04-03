Get your head around these delicious chicken lettuce wraps
Ready in 20 minutes, these wraps are super healthy and incredibly flavourful.
Chicken lettuce wraps come together in 20-minutes and are super healthy with ginger, lime juice and smoked paprika.
Prep: 5 minutes
Cook: 12 minutes
Serves 4
Ingredients
1 Tbsp olive oil
1 onion, diced
3 cloves garlic, minced
2 Tbsp finely chopped ginger
1 tsp chili flakes
1 lb (450g) ground chicken or turkey
2 Tbsp soy sauce
2 Tbsp lime juice
1 Tbsp sesame oil
Romaine lettuce for serving
2 green onions, thinly sliced
2 avocados, thinly sliced
Instructions
In a large pan heat olive oil over medium-high heat. Add onion and cook for 3-5 minutes or until translu.cent. Add garlic, ginger and chili flakes. Cook another minute. Crumble in ground chicken, cook for 5-6 minutes or until fully cooked.
Remove from heat and stir in soy sauce, lime juice and sesame oil. Serve in lettuce leaves (I like romaine for extra crunch), top with avocado, green onions and sprinkle with additional chili flakes.
For more chicken recipes visit livinglou.com/chicken
