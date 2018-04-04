Life / Food

Rose Reisman: No coffee maker? No problem

If you're without a coffee maker, are tight for counter space or living in a dorm, that doesn't mean you have to go without your java fix.

All you need to get your morning jolt is a pot, hot water and heat.

iStock / iStock

All you need to get your morning jolt is a pot, hot water and heat.

The Problem:

Coffee is key for many of us to get our day started. If you're without a coffee maker, are tight for counter space or living in a dorm, that doesn't mean you have to go without your java fix.

The Hack:

All you need to get your morning jolt is a pot, hot water and heat. In a saucepan, add as much water as you’d like coffee and bring to a boil. Add a medium to fine-ground coffee, about 2 tbsp for every 6 oz cup. Turn the stove off, so you don’t boil the grounds and burn the coffee. Cover the pot and wait five minutes, glancing intermittently, until the grounds have sunk to the bottom of the pot. With the grounds at the bottom of the pot, you can simply ladle the coffee out into a mug, or use a sieve to strain to ensure none sneak into your cup of joe.

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular

My Money, My Choices

More Gail Vaz-Oxlade...