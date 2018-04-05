Don't be raddic-culous: This roasted beet, radicchio and feta salad is to die for
A marvel of different flavours and textures, this is perhaps the last salad you will ever eat.
Here's an idea for a salad, for a nice dinner party or for a quiet supper with loved ones.
Prep: 20 minutes
Cook: 50 minutes
Serves: 4-6
Ingredients
3-4 small beets
1/2 head of romaine, chopped
1/2-312g /11oz pkg. arugula
1/2 head of radicchio, thinly sliced
1/4 red onion, sliced
1/2 cup cubed feta
1 cup chopped walnuts, toasted
For dressing:
1/4 cup balsamic vinegar
1 tsp Dijon mustard
1 tsp honey
1/8 tsp salt and pepper
1/2 cup olive oil
Instructions
Preheat oven to 400F. Coat beets lightly with oil. Wrap beets, individually (to avoid colour bleeding) in aluminum foil, place on a baking sheet, and roast in the oven until cooked through, about 40 to 50 minutes.
Let cool for 10 minutes, and then carefully peel and slice into 1/4-inch thick slices.
For dressing:
In a medium bowl, whisk vinegar with Dijon mustard, honey, salt and pepper.
Next, while continuously whisking, pour in olive oil in a light, steady stream. Continue to whisk until olive oil is incorporated into vinegar and dressing has thickened, about 30 seconds.
To assemble salad:
In a large bowl, toss romaine with arugula, radicchio, onion, feta, walnuts and roasted beets. Slowly add dressing, reserve remaining dressing in the fridge if not all used.
For more easy and healthy salad recipes visit livinglou.com/salads
