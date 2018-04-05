Life / Food

Spiced chicken drumsticks puts a kick in supper entrée

With a mix of spices, this dish is perfect for lunch or dinner.

Here's a quick recipe for some flavourful fowl.

Prep: 5 minutes

Cook: 30 minutes

Serves 4

Ingredients

8 chicken drumsticks

1 tsp garlic powder

1 tsp cumin

1 tsp ginger

1 tsp turmeric

1/2 tsp salt

1/4 tsp ground cloves

1/4 tsp ground fennel

1 Tbsp olive oil

Instructions

Preheat oven to 425F. In a small bowl, whisk together spices. Place chicken in a bowl, coat with spice mixture. Toss with olive oil.

Place on a baking sheet and cook for 20 minutes. Flip over and cook for another 18-20 minutes.

For the perfect side to go along with this dish visit livinglou.com/sides

