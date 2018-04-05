Spiced chicken drumsticks puts a kick in supper entrée
With a mix of spices, this dish is perfect for lunch or dinner.
Here's a quick recipe for some flavourful fowl.
Prep: 5 minutes
Cook: 30 minutes
Serves 4
Ingredients
8 chicken drumsticks
1 tsp garlic powder
1 tsp cumin
1 tsp ginger
1 tsp turmeric
1/2 tsp salt
1/4 tsp ground cloves
1/4 tsp ground fennel
1 Tbsp olive oil
Instructions
Preheat oven to 425F. In a small bowl, whisk together spices. Place chicken in a bowl, coat with spice mixture. Toss with olive oil.
Place on a baking sheet and cook for 20 minutes. Flip over and cook for another 18-20 minutes.
