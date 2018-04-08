You can make friends with salad, with this herbed tofu dressing
With just a few ingredients and just ten minutes, you could whip up a great dressing to boost your boring salad.
A vegan and creamy homemade herbed tofu salad dressing with parsley, dill and soft tofu.
Makes 1 cup
Prep: 10 minutes
Ingredients
1/2 cup cubed soft tofu
1/2 cup almond milk
1/4 cup chopped parsley
1 clove garlic, roughly chopped
3 Tbsp lemon juice
2 Tbsp olive oil
1 Tbsp fresh dill
Instructions
In a blender, combine all ingredients and blend until smooth.
For more simple salad recipes visit livinglou.com/salads
