You can make friends with salad, with this herbed tofu dressing

With just a few ingredients and just ten minutes, you could whip up a great dressing to boost your boring salad.

Creamy, without dairy, this dressing is a lovely addition to your spring salad.

Louisa Clements

A vegan and creamy homemade herbed tofu salad dressing with parsley, dill and soft tofu.

A vegan and creamy homemade herbed tofu salad dressing with parsley, dill and soft tofu.

Makes 1 cup

Prep: 10 minutes

Ingredients

1/2 cup cubed soft tofu

1/2 cup almond milk

1/4 cup chopped parsley

1 clove garlic, roughly chopped

3 Tbsp lemon juice

2 Tbsp olive oil

1 Tbsp fresh dill

Instructions

In a blender, combine all ingredients and blend until smooth.

For more simple salad recipes visit livinglou.com/salads

