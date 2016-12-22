Life / Food / Sweet Potato Chronicles

Single- pan Spicy Shakshuka

This one-pan dinner is just the thing when you need a quick and easy way to dinner.

Maya Visnyei

Ready in 40 minutes
Prep time: 10 minutes
Cook time: 30 minutes
Serves 4

Ingredients

• 2 Tbsp olive oil
• 1 onion, diced quite fine
• 3 or 4 cloves garlic, minced
• 1 tsp paprika
• 1/2 tsp ground cumin
• chili flakes (optional)
• 1 can (28 oz) whole tomatoes
• 1 Tbsp tomato paste
• Salt and pepper
• 6 eggs
• 1/4 cup crumbled feta
• Handful of chopped basil or parsley

Directions
1.   Heat oil in a high-sided frying pan over medium heat. Add onion and garlic and let them begin to brown. Add the paprika, cumin and a pinch of chili and stir. Let cook about 3 minutes.

2. Pour in tomatoes and tomato paste and gently break them up. Allow sauce to simmer 20 minutes. Add salt and pepper to taste.

3. Spread sauce evenly across frying pan. Crack eggs over the sauce (I usually place five in a circle around the pan and one in the centre). Cook about 6 or 7 minutes.

4. Crumble feta and basil or parsley over the top. Shimmy a serving spoon under each egg to scoop out of the pan. Serve with crusty bread and some steamed vegetables.

for more meal ideas, VISIT sweetpotatochronicles.com

Editors' Picks

Most Popular

My Money, My Choices

More Gail Vaz-Oxlade...