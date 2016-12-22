Single- pan Spicy Shakshuka
This one-pan dinner is just the thing when you need a quick and easy way to dinner.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Ready in 40 minutes
Prep time: 10 minutes
Cook time: 30 minutes
Serves 4
Ingredients
• 2 Tbsp olive oil
• 1 onion, diced quite fine
• 3 or 4 cloves garlic, minced
• 1 tsp paprika
• 1/2 tsp ground cumin
• chili flakes (optional)
• 1 can (28 oz) whole tomatoes
• 1 Tbsp tomato paste
• Salt and pepper
• 6 eggs
• 1/4 cup crumbled feta
• Handful of chopped basil or parsley
Directions
1. Heat oil in a high-sided frying pan over medium heat. Add onion and garlic and let them begin to brown. Add the paprika, cumin and a pinch of chili and stir. Let cook about 3 minutes.
2. Pour in tomatoes and tomato paste and gently break them up. Allow sauce to simmer 20 minutes. Add salt and pepper to taste.
3. Spread sauce evenly across frying pan. Crack eggs over the sauce (I usually place five in a circle around the pan and one in the centre). Cook about 6 or 7 minutes.
4. Crumble feta and basil or parsley over the top. Shimmy a serving spoon under each egg to scoop out of the pan. Serve with crusty bread and some steamed vegetables.
for more meal ideas, VISIT sweetpotatochronicles.com
Editors' Picks
-
Splitting the bill the fair way: Why the higher earner should pay more
It comes down to math: The first step is to add your net incomes together. Then divide each individual income by this figure and multiply by 100.
-
Stop with the excuses: The first step to solving your money problems is facing them head on
So many people see the math of money as overwhelming. It isn’t. It’s Grade 5 math. Stop using this excuse!