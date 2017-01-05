Lovely roasted vegetable pizza recipe
Fragrant herbs, melted Fontina and roasted vegetables make this flat bread pie a vision of dinner loveliness.
Ready in 35 minutes
Prep time: 15 minutes
Cook time: 20 minutes
Serves 4
Ingredients
• 3 mini potatoes
• 1 small beet
• 1/2 yellow zucchini
• 1/3 red onion
• 1 carrot
• 1 or 2 stalks of fresh rosemary
• 2 Tbsp olive oil
• salt and pepper
• flat bread or prepared pizza crust
• 1 1/2 cups grated Fontina cheese
Directions
1. Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Slice vegetables very thinly, particularly potatoes. Place them on a baking sheet. Drizzle with oil, season with rosemary leaves and salt and pepper. Give everything a toss and then spread them out evenly on the sheet.
2. Bake for about 15 minutes, until vegetables are tender. Remove from the oven.
3. Place flat bread or pizza crust on another baking sheet. Arrange cooked vegetables, including the rosemary, on top. Sprinkle cheese evenly across. Pop the whole thing back in the oven for 7 or 8 minutes, until the cheese is melted and beginning to brown.
