Zesty artichoke and spinach roll-up lasagna recipe

This updated classic packs a healthy dose of veggies.

Maya Visnyei

Ready in 55 minutes
Serves 6

Ingredients

• 1 box (13.25 oz) lasagne sheets, fresh, pre-cooked or cooked
• 2 cups tomato sauce
• 2 cups fresh baby spinach
• 2 cups ricotta cheese
• 1 cup grated Parmesan
• 1/2 to 1 (6 oz) jar artichoke hearts, drained
• 1 egg
• 1/2 tsp salt
• 1 cup grated Fontina cheese, divided
• 1 cup grated mozzarella cheese

Directions

1.  Preheat the oven to 350. Ladle thin layer of sauce on bottom of a 9’ x 13’ inch baking dish.

2. In food processor, add spinach, ricotta, Parmesan, artichoke, egg and salt and process until creamy.

3. Create a rolling station by laying noodles out on a flat surface (lined with parchment) and mix Fontina and mozzarella in a bowl. Take a heaping Tbsp ricotta mixture and create a thin layer across the entire lasagna noodle. Sprinkle with Fontina and mozzarella mix.

4. Gently roll up noodle from one end to the other. Place roll-up seam side down in the prepared baking dish and repeat until all the lasagna noodles are filled. Pour more tomato sauce over the tops of the lasagna roll-ups and sprinkle with remaining Fontina and mozzarella mix.

5. Loosely cover the baking dish with aluminum foil, and bake for 15 minutes. Remove foil, bake for another 15 minutes. Garnish with parsley if desired.

