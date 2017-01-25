Life / Food / Sweet Potato Chronicles

This crunchy Asian chicken salad makes an excellent dinner

We’re addicted to the sweet, salty, hearty, crunchy combination of this dinner salad.

Maya Visnyei

Ready in 30 minutes
Prep time: 20 minutes
Cook time: 10 minutes
Serves 4

Ingredients

• 2 chicken breasts
• 1/4 - 1/2 head of purple cabbage, thinly sliced
• 1/4 - 1/2 head of green cabbage, thinly sliced
• 2 carrots, shredded
• 1 red pepper, thinly sliced
• 1/2 cucumber, peeled and sliced
• 2 spring onions, sliced handful cilantro, chopped
• 1/3 cup peanuts, chopped (optional)

Dressing

•1 Tbsp sesame oil
•1 Tbsp soy sauce
•1/2 tsp sriracha
•1 Tbsp vegetable oil
•1 tsp fish sauce
•1 tsp sugar

Directions

1.   Fill a skillet with water and season with salt and pepper. Bring to a simmer. Place chicken breasts in the water and cook  10 to 12 minutes, depending on how thick the breasts are. Remove meat from skillet and place on a clean plate. Use two forks to shred the chicken.

2. In a small bowl, whisk together the dressing ingredients

3. In a large serving bowl, toss together the vegetables and chicken. Drizzle dressing over the salad and toss again. Serve the salad in bowls and garnish with cilantro and chopped peanuts.

For more meal ideas, VISIT sweetpotatochronicles.com

