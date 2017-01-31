Spicy enchilada stuffed sweet potatoes recipe
You won’t miss the taco shell once you combine sweet potatoes with a meat filling that delivers rich flavours.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Ready in 1 hour
Prep time: 30 minutes
Serves 4
Ingredients
• 4 medium sweet potatoes
• 1 Tbsp oil
• 1 onion, diced
• 3 cloves garlic, minced
• 1 lb ground beef
• ¼ tsp salt
• 1 Tbsp chili powder
• 1 tsp cumin
• ¼ tsp ground dry mustard
• ¼ tsp cinnamon
• ¼ tsp garlic salt
• ¼ tsp dried oregano
• ½ a 156 ml can of tomato paste
• butter
• Monterey Jack Cheese
• sour cream
• cilantro
Directions
1. Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Scrub sweet potatoes and pierce a few times with a fork. Place on baking sheet and bake 40 – 45 minutes, until easily pierced with a fork.
2. Meanwhile, add oil to a medium-sized pan over medium-low heat. Add garlic and onion and sauté until tender, about 5 minutes. Add beef to the pan, sprinkle with salt and sauté until cooked through. Drain fat if needed/desired. Add chili powder, cumin, mustard, cinnamon, garlic salt and oregano and stir. Add tomato paste and stir again until incorporated. Simmer for 5 minutes, stirring occasionally.
3. Remove potatoes once they’ve cooked through, slice down middle and, using a fork, break up filling and add a bit of butter. Spoon enchilada filling over top. Dress with additional toppings and enjoy
-
Splitting the bill the fair way: Why the higher earner should pay more
It comes down to math: The first step is to add your net incomes together. Then divide each individual income by this figure and multiply by 100.
-
Stop with the excuses: The first step to solving your money problems is facing them head on
So many people see the math of money as overwhelming. It isn’t. It’s Grade 5 math. Stop using this excuse!