Crunchy turkey lettuce wraps

This dinner delivers zesty, satisfying turkey with all of crunch and colour of a salad.

Ready in: 10 minutes
Prep time: 10 minutes
Serves 4

Ingredients

• 1 lb (ground turkey)
• 1 Tbsp of vegetable oil
• 1 red pepper, diced
• 1/2 cup water chestnuts, diced
• 2 scallions, chopped
• 1 clove of garlic, minced
• 1 tsp ginger, minced
• 1 Tbsp rice vinegar
• 1 Tbsp soy sauce
• 1 Tbsp Sriracha
• 1 head of Boston or bibb lettuce
• small handful of cilantro, chopped
• small handful of unsalted cashews, chopped

Directions

1.   Warm the oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add the turkey and break it up with a spoon as it browns until almost cooked through.

2. Add the peppers, garlic and ginger and keep pushing everything around until it smells amazing and the vegetables begin to soften. Pour in the vinegar, soy and Sriracha, along with the water chestnuts and give it all a stir.

3. Check that the turkey has cooked through. Put the mixture in a serving bowl.

4. Place the meat, whole lettuce leaves, chopped cilantro and nuts  on the table and let everyone assemble their lettuce wraps.

