Life / Food / Sweet Potato Chronicles

Try this healthy and colourful tuna wrap

Avoid the siren call of the food court and whip up your own healthy, delicious lunch. Not today, chili fries!

Delicious tuna wrap that can be made in a snap.

Sweet Potato Chronicles

Delicious tuna wrap that can be made in a snap.

Avoid the siren call of the food court and whip up your own healthy, delicious lunch. Not today, chili fries!

Prep time: 5 minutes

Total time: 10 minutes

Serves 2

Ingredients

  • 1 can tuna, packed in water (5 oz)
  • 1 stem of celery, chopped fine
  • 3 or 4 cherry tomatoes, chopped
  • 1 or 2 Tbsp mayonnaise
  • 2 tortillas
  • 1 carrot, grated
  • 1/2 avocado, sliced

Directions

1. In a bowl, mix tuna, celery, tomatoes and mayonnaise.

2. Lay your tortillas on a work surface. Spoon a stripe of tuna mixture down the middle of each tortilla. Now lay down a strip of the grated carrot, right next to the tuna. Place slices of avocado right next to the carrot.

3. Wrap one side of the tortilla over the other. Now tuck in the sides and keep rolling so everything is snuggly inside.

4. Slice the tortilla in half and serves with a side of mixed greens.

For more meal ideas, visit sweetpotatochronicles.com

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular

My Money, My Choices

More Gail Vaz-Oxlade...