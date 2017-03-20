Try this healthy and colourful tuna wrap
Avoid the siren call of the food court and whip up your own healthy, delicious lunch. Not today, chili fries!
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Avoid the siren call of the food court and whip up your own healthy, delicious lunch. Not today, chili fries!
Prep time: 5 minutes
Total time: 10 minutes
Serves 2
Ingredients
- 1 can tuna, packed in water (5 oz)
- 1 stem of celery, chopped fine
- 3 or 4 cherry tomatoes, chopped
- 1 or 2 Tbsp mayonnaise
- 2 tortillas
- 1 carrot, grated
- 1/2 avocado, sliced
Directions
1. In a bowl, mix tuna, celery, tomatoes and mayonnaise.
2. Lay your tortillas on a work surface. Spoon a stripe of tuna mixture down the middle of each tortilla. Now lay down a strip of the grated carrot, right next to the tuna. Place slices of avocado right next to the carrot.
3. Wrap one side of the tortilla over the other. Now tuck in the sides and keep rolling so everything is snuggly inside.
4. Slice the tortilla in half and serves with a side of mixed greens.
For more meal ideas, visit sweetpotatochronicles.com
-
Splitting the bill the fair way: Why the higher earner should pay more
It comes down to math: The first step is to add your net incomes together. Then divide each individual income by this figure and multiply by 100.
-
Stop with the excuses: The first step to solving your money problems is facing them head on
So many people see the math of money as overwhelming. It isn’t. It’s Grade 5 math. Stop using this excuse!