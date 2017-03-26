Get the jolt you need with this delicious morning smoothie
Named after our photographer who needs a health jolt to deal with us on set, this smoothie only requires three ingredients but helps you max out on vitamins A and C.
Ready in 2 minutes
Serves 1
- 1 cup carrot juice
- 1 orange, peeled and quartered
- 1 banana, peeled
Place all your ingredients in the blender and give it a good whiz.
