Get the jolt you need with this delicious morning smoothie

Named after our photographer, Maya's smoothie only requires three ingredients but helps you max out on vitamins A and C.

Maya Visnyei

Named after our photographer who needs a health jolt to deal with us on set, this smoothie only requires three ingredients but helps you max out on vitamins A and C.

Ready in 2 minutes

Serves 1

  • 1 cup carrot juice
  • 1 orange, peeled and quartered
  • 1 banana, peeled

Place all your ingredients in the blender and give it a good whiz.

