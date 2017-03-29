Crunchy Asparagus Fries
You’ll never look at a stalk of asparagus the same again after you try this light but still satisfyingly crunchy version of a fry.
Ready in 30 minutes
Prep time: 10 minutes
Cook time: 20 minutes
Serves 4
- 1 bunch of fresh organic asparagus, cleaned and ends snapped off
- 1/2 cup spelt flour
- 1/4 cup panko
- 1/2 cup parmesan cheese
- 1/2 cup multi-grain bread crumbs
- 1 tsp ground garlic
- 2 eggs
- salt and pepper
- 1 tsp olive oil
1. Spray a baking sheet with cooking spray and set aside. Preheat the oven to 375.
2. Snap the ends off the asparagus and then wash and lightly pat it dry with a paper towel. Set aside.
3. Place spelt flour on a plate. In a wide, shallow bowl, whisk the eggs with a fork. Then mix your panko, parmesan cheese, bread crumbs and garlic in another wide, shallow bowl. Now you've got your dredging station ready.
4. Taking three or four stalks of asparagus at a time, coat them in flour, then drop them in the egg. Finally, roll them in the panko mixture and place them on the prepared baking sheet, leaving a bit of space between them. Repeat until you've finished the entire bunch of asparagus. Sprinkle with salt and pepper.
5. Pop the baking sheet in the oven and bake for 15 to 20 minutes, or until the breading is golden brown and crisp.
For more great recipe's visit www.sweetpotatochronicles.com
-
