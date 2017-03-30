Life / Food / Sweet Potato Chronicles

Make It Tonight: Decadent skillet s'mores

Who needs a campfire when you can whip up s’mores in your kitchen?

Ready in 15 minutes

Prep time: 5 minutes

Cook time: 10 minutes

Serves 4

Ingredients

• 2 bags of dark choco-late chips

• 17 marsh-mal-lows, cut in half

• 1 box of graham crackers

Directions

1. Preheat oven to 350.

2. In a 9-inch, oven-proof skillet, pour the chocolate chips in an even layer across the bottom. Arrange the marshmallow halves along the top, covering all the chips.

3. Bake in the oven for 10 minutes, or until marshmallows are lightly browned and chocolate is melted. Be careful not to over bake the chocolate.

4. Serve with stacks of graham crackers to dip and enjoy.

For more meal ideas, visit sweetpotatochronicles.com

