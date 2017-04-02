Make It Today: Almond joy smoothie provides tasty morning boost
The protein you get from Greek yogurt and almond butter is a great way to start a morning with energy that will keep you going.
The protein you get from Greek yogurt and almond butter is a great way to start a morning with energy that will keep you going. And we would not be mad if you added a shot of espresso.
Cook time: 5 minutes
Serves 2
- 3/4 cup Greek style yogurt
- 1/4 cup unsweetened shredded coconut
- 1 1/4 cups chocolate soy milk
- 3/4 cup almond butter
1. Throw the yogurt, coconut, soy milk and almond butter in the blender and whiz until mixed. Pour, serve and go.
