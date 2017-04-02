Life / Food / Sweet Potato Chronicles

Make It Today: Almond joy smoothie provides tasty morning boost

The protein you get from Greek yogurt and almond butter is a great way to start a morning with energy that will keep you going.

With chocolate soy milk, coconut and almonds, it's like a chocolate bar in a glass for breakfast.

Maya Visnyei

With chocolate soy milk, coconut and almonds, it's like a chocolate bar in a glass for breakfast.

The protein you get from Greek yogurt and almond butter is a great way to start a morning with energy that will keep you going. And we would not be mad if you added a shot of espresso.

Cook time: 5 minutes
Serves 2

  • 3/4 cup Greek style yogurt
  • 1/4 cup unsweetened shredded coconut
  • 1 1/4 cups chocolate soy milk
  • 3/4 cup almond butter

1. Throw the yogurt, coconut, soy milk and almond butter in the blender and whiz until mixed. Pour, serve and go.

For more meal ideas, visit sweetpotatochronicles.com.  

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular

My Money, My Choices

More Gail Vaz-Oxlade...