Make It Tonight: Tasty broccoli cheese patties
Lunch doesn’t always need to be a sandwich. Change things up with these satisfying, healthy patties.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Lunch doesn’t always need to be a sandwich — change things up with these satisfying, healthy patties.
Prep time: 10 minutes
Cook time: 25 minutes
Makes 6 patties
- 1 Tbsp olive oil
- 1/2 onion, minced
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- 4 cups broccoli, chopped finely
- 3/4 cup panko
- 2 eggs
- 1/2 cup grated cheddar
- 1/3 cup grated Parmesan
Directions
1. Preheat oven to 400 degrees.
2. Sauté onions and garlic in olive oil over medium heat until they begin to soften. Add the broccoli and allow it to just begin to soften, about 3 minutes. Remove from the heat. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper and set aside.
3. In a large bowl, whisk the eggs. Now add the panko, cheddar and Parm and give it a good mix. Add the broccoli mixture and combine thoroughly.
4. Now use your hands to form even patties.
5. Place the patties on a lined baking sheet and pop into the hot oven. After 15 minutes, use a spatula to flip the patties. Bake for another 10 minutes and they're done.
For more meal ideas, visit: www.sweetpotatochronicles.com.
-
Splitting the bill the fair way: Why the higher earner should pay more
It comes down to math: The first step is to add your net incomes together. Then divide each individual income by this figure and multiply by 100.
-
Stop with the excuses: The first step to solving your money problems is facing them head on
So many people see the math of money as overwhelming. It isn’t. It’s Grade 5 math. Stop using this excuse!