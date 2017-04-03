Life / Food / Sweet Potato Chronicles

Make It Tonight: Tasty broccoli cheese patties

Lunch doesn’t always need to be a sandwich. Change things up with these satisfying, healthy patties.

Maya Visnyei

A refreshing healthy alternative to a meat patty.

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 25 minutes

Makes 6 patties

  • 1 Tbsp olive oil
  • 1/2 onion, minced
  • 2 cloves garlic, minced
  • 4 cups broccoli, chopped finely
  • 3/4 cup panko
  • 2 eggs
  • 1/2 cup grated cheddar
  • 1/3 cup grated Parmesan

Directions

1. Preheat oven to 400 degrees.

2. Sauté onions and garlic in olive oil over medium heat until they begin to soften. Add the broccoli and allow it to just begin to soften, about 3 minutes. Remove from the heat. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper and set aside.

3. In a large bowl, whisk the eggs. Now add the panko, cheddar and Parm and give it a good mix. Add the broccoli mixture and combine thoroughly.

4. Now use your hands to form even patties.

5. Place the patties on a lined baking sheet and pop into the hot oven. After 15 minutes, use a spatula to flip the patties. Bake for another 10 minutes and they're done.

For more meal ideas, visit: www.sweetpotatochronicles.com.  

